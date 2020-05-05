|
|
Patricia Ann Meyer
Montgomery - Patricia "Patty" Meyer, 87, died at Capitol Hill Healthcare Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Sharon and Rand Johnson and Liana and Casey Williams; her two granddaughters, Kimberly Miller Scott (Adam) and Allyson Miller McGlade (Patrick); and her three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, and her husband of sixty-four years, Calbot. She will be lovingly remembered for her vivacity, generosity, and caring heart.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 5 to May 10, 2020