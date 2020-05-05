Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Meyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Meyer Obituary
Patricia Ann Meyer

Montgomery - Patricia "Patty" Meyer, 87, died at Capitol Hill Healthcare Center on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Sharon and Rand Johnson and Liana and Casey Williams; her two granddaughters, Kimberly Miller Scott (Adam) and Allyson Miller McGlade (Patrick); and her three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, and her husband of sixty-four years, Calbot. She will be lovingly remembered for her vivacity, generosity, and caring heart.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 5 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -