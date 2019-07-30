|
Patricia Ayles
Montgomery - It is with a heavy heart that we announce on July 26, 2019 Patricia Doris Ayles of Montgomery, Alabama passed away at the age of 91. Patricia was born May 16, 1928 in Kingston on Thames, Surrey, England. She is survived by her children, Bobbie Speziale and Russell Webster (Barbara Casey); grandchildren, Robert Lovvorn, Kevin Ellison, Stacey Bell (Dirk), Allison Nettles (Chris) and Megan Rodgers; great grandchildren, Andrew Ross, Casey Ellison, Tyler Ellison, Walker Lovvorn, Dawson Bell, Tanner and Madison Lovvorn; and her sisters, Vera Tracy, Pauline Lay (Roy), and Valerie Dime. She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands. Many thanks to Hospice for the wonderful care. The family also thanks God every day for Teresa Matthews for outstanding care. Patricia was a delight to everyone who knew her. She had many friends in her life and loved her dominos friends. She may be gone but not forgotten. Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Leak Memory Chapel. Officiating is Father Nathaniel Darville, Grace Episcopal Church. Burial will be held at Greenwood Serenity Gardens. Friends will be received on hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 906 Pike Rd., Pike Road, Al. 36064.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 30, 2019