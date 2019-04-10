|
Patricia B. Johnson
Montgomery - Patricia B. Johnson, a lifelong resident of Montgomery, passed away on April 7, 2019 at the age of 90. She was an independent, strong-willed lady with a giving heart. Her generous contributions helped the Veteran's Association, the local Humane Society, Brantwood Children's home where her late husband grew up, as well as St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Her father ran a local barbershop in the 1930-40's and she loved to sit and listen to the stories. Because of these childhood observations, she became a local history lover and enjoyed telling stories of long ago Montgomery. She is survived by her adopted family, Bob Hinson and his family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Johnson, Jr.; her parents, John T. & Lucille Baggett; and her sister, Carolyn.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 3:00pm at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Hinson, Steven Hinson, John Bowden, and John Dinger. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Montgomery Humane Society.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019