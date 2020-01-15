|
Patricia Clower Morgan
Patricia Clower Morgan, 85, passed away at home early on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the loving care of her two daughters. She was born in Brundidge, Alabama, to Melvin and Cleo Henderson Clower both of whom are deceased. She married John F. Morgan at the tender age of 17, and they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his death in 2011. She is survived by her sister, Dot McAliley; two daughters, Cherri Slomiany and Cindi Yohn (Larry); four granddaughters, Amanda Yohn McQueen (Tim), Ashley Murray, Anna Yohn, and Kasia Slomiany Wright (Ben); five great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Mooneyham, Jacob Speanburg, Lincoln McQueen, B.J. Slomiany, and Bennett McQueen; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and friends too numerous to count.
Services will be held at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church, 6000 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with visitation at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel and celebration of life at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Pat had a full life of public service, working at the Montgomery Housing Authority for 40 years, volunteering with various community organizations, and involvement at Frazer Memorial UMC and Boylston UMC (where her husband Rev. John Morgan served as pastor for more than ten years).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , Frazer Charitable Trust General Scholarship Fund(John Morgan), or a church or .
See Southernmemorialfuneral.com for full details of Pat's history of service to the people of Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020