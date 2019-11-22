|
|
Patricia Dandridge
Montgomery - Patricia Louie Broxton Dandridge passed away Wednesday November 20th at the age of 83. She was born November 1, 1936 to Ethel Corine Smith Broxton and John Louie Broxton. She was happily married to Edward Jean Dandridge for nearly 50 years and was blessed with five beautiful children. Ed left to meet his Heavenly Father and to prepare a place for his wife by his side 20 years ago. Pat was loved by all who knew her and was known affectionately as Mama, not just by her children, but many who considered her their second mom. Later in life she became better known as Granny to everyone she knew. She is survived by her son William Edward (Eddie) Dandridge, her daughter Elaine Rowe and husband Tony, her daughter Terry Louise Lock and husband Kendell, her daughter Lisa Michelle Forrester and husband David. She was preceded in death by her son Gary Ray Dandridge. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Keith and wife Nicole, Brandy and husband Jason, Christy and partner Steven, Kayla and husband Coleman, Sarah, and husband Zach, and great grandchildren, Brian, Ashley, Jonathan, Courtney, Shawn Michael, Heather, Nathaniel, Addalyn, Sutton, Sarah, Grayden, and Elizabeth. Visitation will be at Leak Memory Chapel Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 PM with graveside services at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery on Sunday, November 24 at 10:00 AM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019