Patricia Laird Hitchcock



Patricia Laird Hitchcock gracefully left us on September 29. She was born in Panama City, FL on April 19, 1933.



She was predeceased by her husband Bill Hitchcock, a daughter Martha Kimery, son John Edward, and godson Rob Rocheleau.



Pat is survived by her children, Robin Laird Ruh, Bil Hitchcock, Sara Hitchcock Beck (John), Laird Hitchcock (Nanette), and Reecee Graham Mracek (Jim), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters, Martha Laird Newton and Dorothy Laird Foster (Quintin), special niece Leslie Laird Whited, special son Max Friz, and her goddaughter LeArden Rocheleau Pike.



There will be a private service for the family.



Memorials may be made to John Knox Manor, First United Methodist Church's Respite Program, or the Stegall Seminary Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store