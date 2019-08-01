|
Patricia Nell Crocker Terling
San Marcos, TX - Patricia Nell Crocker Terling, 85, passed away on July 19, 2019, in San Marcos, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elaine Kinman Crocker, her husband, Anthony J. Terling, and her brother, Bill D. Crocker.
She is survived by her children, Curtis Terling (Pam), Robert Terling, and Toni Watt (Hector), 4 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Pat Terling believed in family, friends, the value of work, and helping others less fortunate. She overcame several obstacles in her life to successfully raise a family. She was employed at various times by RCA Corp., Baggett Transportation, Yellow Freight, and for Dr. Charles vonHenner.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 3:00 p.m., at Greenwood Cemetery-White Chapel, Montgomery, Alabama. Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas is also assisting.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019