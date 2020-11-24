1/
Patricia Reed
Priceville - Patricia Nadine (Letson) Reed, 85, died peacefully in Priceville, AL on November 23, 2020.

Pat is survived by her brother, Gwin Letson (Jackie); her granddaughter, Patti Reed James (Michael); grandson, Matthew Reed (Averee); and grandson, Christian Reed (Candice). She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren whom she adored: Emma Kate & Anna Claire James; Joseph & Elijah Reed; and Rebecca, Josiah, & David Reed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Omer & Mallie Letson; her husband of almost 25 years, Joseph Reed; her only child, Gary Reed (Toysan), her sister, Bernice Letson; and her sister, Marie Speegle (Johnny).

Pat was born on January 29, 1935 in Moulton, AL, but spent most of her life living in Montgomery, AL. In recent years, she resided much closer to family in north Alabama. Pat was a witty, sharp, determined woman. She was a loyal wife, devoted mother, and a doting Granny. Family was very important to her.

Pat's body will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband's at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens in Montgomery, AL.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
