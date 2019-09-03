Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
More Obituaries for Patricia Smithson
Patricia Smithson


1923 - 2019
Patricia Smithson Obituary
Montgomery - Patricia S. Smithson, age 96, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Friday August 30, 2019. Patricia was born May 30, 1923. A visitation for Patricia will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109. A funeral service will be planned for Ripley, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Smithson family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2019
