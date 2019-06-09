|
|
Patricia Trawick Guest
Montgomery - PATRICIA TRAWICK GUEST passed away, June 4, 2019, peacefully in the presence of her family. Born in Hendersonville, North Carolina on, June 29, 1931, she was 87 years old. She was educated in Savannah, Georgia, and moved to Montgomery in 1957. While living in Montgomery, she was a past President of the Montgomery Symphony Board, past board member of Hospice of Montgomery, a member of DAR, the Alabama Division Magna Charta Dames and Barons, and National Society of Colonial Dames in the State of Alabama. As a devoted parishioner of the Church of the Ascension, she sponsored the Trawick Advent Series, which survives today, and was an enthusiastic member of the church choir, Altar Guild, and EFM. She also participated in several other social and civic clubs in her community. She is survived by her daughter Patty King (Dr.Carlton), her daughter in law, Carol Pickard, her sister in law Katherine Thames, her grandchildren Dr. Robert Bradford (Brandy), Brannon Barragan (Rodrigo), Peyton Pickard, Riley Moody (Allie), and Ryan Moody. She is also survived by her stepchildren Zack, Jimmy, Charles (Debbie), Mike (Glenn) and Bob Trawick, Deb Folmar (Wilson), Susan Hebert (Andre), Sharon Yurkowski, and Steve Guest and six great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husbands, Dr. Zack Trawick and Dr. Jim Guest, her daughter Melissa Moody, son Paul Pickard, and granddaughter Addie Pickard. The family wishes to thank her devoted care takers, Ida Miller, Mamie Johnson, Lois Thomas, and Shwanda Grant, as well as The Gardens of Waterford. A memorial service will be held, June 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ascension Music Ministry for the Trawick Advent Recital Series, 315 Clanton Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from June 9 to June 10, 2019