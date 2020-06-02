Patricia W. Hampton
Montgomery - Ms. Patricia W. Hampton a resident of Montgomery, AL expired May 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Forest Hills Cemetery with Pastor Sharon Alexander, officiating. Patricia is survived by Kimberly (Fredrick) Mumpfield, Kathleen Smith, Kristy Jackson, Xavier (Katashala) Smith, Deborah Ellis, Brenda Williams, Herman Williams, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and god-son/ daughters.
Montgomery - Ms. Patricia W. Hampton a resident of Montgomery, AL expired May 29, 2020. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Forest Hills Cemetery with Pastor Sharon Alexander, officiating. Patricia is survived by Kimberly (Fredrick) Mumpfield, Kathleen Smith, Kristy Jackson, Xavier (Katashala) Smith, Deborah Ellis, Brenda Williams, Herman Williams, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and god-son/ daughters.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.