1/
Patrick Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Brown

Montgomery - Patrick Lance Brown, age 52 of Montgomery, AL was born on June 6th, 1968 in Montgomery to Ron and Maggie Brown. He was the youngest of 4 children which probably contributed to his penchant for being a little stubborn and strong willed. He went to Jefferson Davis High School where he played football for 3 years. He graduated from the University of Alabama as a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity.

After a quick post college jaunt through Europe, being the baby has its advantages, he moved back to Montgomery where he started a commercial growing business, Brownfield Plant Farms. Brownfield sold various bedding plants to multiple retailers throughout the Southeast. The most impressive thing he accomplished when he moved back was to catch the eye of a young lady named Amy Trammell .Lance married Amy and they were married for 26 years. They had 3 children, Patrick, Sally, and Lacy. Lance left the growing business 7 years ago and was most recently a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.

Lance loved life and lived his life to the fullest. He worked hard and played hard. He had an infectious laughter and smile. He was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman. The most appropriate word used to describe Lance is loyal. He was fiercely loyal to his family, his siblings, and his friends. If Lance was your friend, you couldn't have a better one.

Lance is survived by his father, Ron, his wife Amy, his 3 children Patrick, Sally, Lacy, his siblings Hope Mardre, Fred and Todd, and 12 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Wednesday Oct, 28th 2:00 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Lance's memory to a charity or organization of your choice. For online condolences visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Montgomery Advertiser

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved