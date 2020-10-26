Patrick Brown
Montgomery - Patrick Lance Brown, age 52 of Montgomery, AL was born on June 6th, 1968 in Montgomery to Ron and Maggie Brown. He was the youngest of 4 children which probably contributed to his penchant for being a little stubborn and strong willed. He went to Jefferson Davis High School where he played football for 3 years. He graduated from the University of Alabama as a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon social fraternity.
After a quick post college jaunt through Europe, being the baby has its advantages, he moved back to Montgomery where he started a commercial growing business, Brownfield Plant Farms. Brownfield sold various bedding plants to multiple retailers throughout the Southeast. The most impressive thing he accomplished when he moved back was to catch the eye of a young lady named Amy Trammell .Lance married Amy and they were married for 26 years. They had 3 children, Patrick, Sally, and Lacy. Lance left the growing business 7 years ago and was most recently a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.
Lance loved life and lived his life to the fullest. He worked hard and played hard. He had an infectious laughter and smile. He was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman. The most appropriate word used to describe Lance is loyal. He was fiercely loyal to his family, his siblings, and his friends. If Lance was your friend, you couldn't have a better one.
Lance is survived by his father, Ron, his wife Amy, his 3 children Patrick, Sally, Lacy, his siblings Hope Mardre, Fred and Todd, and 12 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Wednesday Oct, 28th 2:00 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Lance's memory to a charity or organization of your choice
