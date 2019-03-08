|
|
Patrick Joseph Coffin
Montgomery - Patrick Joseph Coffin, of Montgomery AL, passed away in his sleep at his home in Montgomery AL, Tuesday March 5th. He was born in Panama to the late James B. and Jane Coffin. He was survived by his loving wife Theresia of 38 years and three children Heather Lamb and her husband Adam Lamb of Birmingham AL, Chris Coffin, and Josh Coffin both of Montgomery AL, and his one and only grandson Clyde Coffin, son to Chris and his wife Anna Coffin.
He grew up traveling the world with his military father until they settled in Montgomery AL where he grew up and found the love of his life and decided to settle in and raise a family. He worked for Price Rubber Corp. For 33 years before he retired and lived the rest of his days in his hometown with his wife.
He is also survived by his many loving siblings Ann Curry of TX, Kathy Dureitz of FL, Jeff Coffin, Steve Coffin, and Maureen Coffin of Montgomery AL. He was predeceased by his brother Jimmy Coffin of TN.
He will be remembered with a Celebration of Life on Saturday March 9th 5:00pm at one of his favorite spots he frequented all of his days, Players Sports Pub. If you knew Pat and he touched your life or meant something to you please drop in and show your love and support for his family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019