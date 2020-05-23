|
Patsy Ruth Gillian
a resident of Prattville, Al passed away Friday May 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband: J.R. Gillian and her parents: Buck and Geneva Wallace. She is survived by her children: John W. Gillian, Gina (Mike) Grant, Greg (Patricia) Gillian and Gary Gillian. Grandchildren: Jared R. Gillian, Jana (Morgan) Scarbrough, Austin (Elissa) Gillian, Great Grandchildren: Lela, Harry and Nolen Scarbrough. Graveside services will begin at 3:00 pm in Oak Hill Cemetery, Tuesday May 26. Pallbearers are Loring White, Benny Stinson, Michael Haster, Morgan Scarbrough, Jared Gillian and Austin Gillian. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Prattville YMCA or to the Autauga County Humane Society.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 23 to May 25, 2020