Millbrook - Mrs. Patti Jean Cobb Chappell age 93, a resident of Millbrook, AL passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Millbrook First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry May officiating. The interment will follow at Tri Community Cemetery. Mrs. Chappell was a member of Millbrook First United Methodist Church. She was retired from Illinois Central Gulf Railroad as a clerk. She was a long time member of the Millbrook Garden and Bridge Clubs. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Clay Cobb, Jr. and Katie Davis Cobb and her husband of 70 years Alfonso "Bud" Chappell, Jr. and several siblings. She is survived by her daughter Patti L. Chappell Bradshaw (Phil), son Michael A. Chappell (Susan), brother Dickey Cobb (Patricia), sister Helen Cobb Conley, granddaughter Kelly Cook (Ajit Anthony), great grandson Sebastian Everest Anthony and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Millbrook First United Methodist Church, 3350 Edgewood Road, Millbrook, AL 36054 or to the Humane Society of Elmore County, 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092 in her memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, June 21, 2019. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing. Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 20, 2019