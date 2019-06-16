|
Rev. Paul D. Kendrick DMin
Montgomery - Rev. Paul D. Kendrick DMin. 87 of Montgomery, AL formerly of Zion Chapel community departed this life Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Tallassee Health & Rehab in Tallassee, Alabama. Rev. Kendrick was a Southern Baptist Minister since 1950. Funeral services will be held from Zion Chapel Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Cary Maulden and Rev. John Granger officiating. Committal services will follow in the Zion Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Zion Chapel Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: Daughter - Lisa (Ronnie) Smoke, Tallassee, AL, Son - Russell (Donna) Kendrick, Foley, AL, Son - Milton (Carol) Kendrick, Tallahassee, FL, Daughter-in-Law - Nita Kendrick, Iuka, MS, Sister-in-Law -Mary Kendrick, Griffin, GA., 13 Grandchildren, 34 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great Grandchildren. Flowers are being accepted or contributions may be made to the Paul & Mavis Kendrick Mission Home Fund C/O Alabama Baptist Foundation P.O. Box 241227, Montgomery, AL 36124-1227.
Mr. Kendrick was preceded in death by his parents John Milt & Lula Wells Kendrick, Wife - Mavis Eddins Kendrick a Son - Ronald Kendrick and Daughter - Candance Hines.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Kendrick family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 16, 2019