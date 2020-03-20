|
Paul Forrest Newman
Durham, NC - Paul Forrest Newman died peacefully on March 11, 2020 at Duke Hospice in Durham, North Carolina.
He was born on August 18, 1959 in Lawton, Oklahoma, the second son of Betty Engel Newman and the late Lt. Col. Francis W. Newman.
Paul was a graduate of Jefferson Davis High School and earned his BFA at Auburn University at Montgomery. He worked professionally as a graphic designer and art director.
Paul enjoyed the company of fellow artists and naturalists. An Eagle Scout, he loved exploring the outdoors with camera in hand, including a grand adventure canoeing and camping in the Okefenokee Swamp. He was a great lover of horses and dogs, a knowledgeable cultivator of rare orchids, and a passionate student of military history.
He is survived by his mother and his two brothers, Francis W. (Elizabeth) Newman Jr. of Durham and John A. Newman of Birmingham; two nieces and a nephew; and many beloved cousins.
Paul was buried at Cullman City Cemetery in a private family ceremony.
Memorial gifts may be made to Duke Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704 or online at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dmaa.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020