Paul Gutierrez age 56 was called home on the 31st of January 2020. He was raised in Millbrook, AL and his current residence was Indianapolis, IN. Paul was born in Mobile, AL October 24, 1963 to Sarah and Willie Gutierrez. He proudly served in the US Army as an air traffic controller. He is survived by his son Chase Gutierrez (Wendy) of Griffin, GA, his daughter Raven Coates (Sean) of Williamson, GA, his parents Sarah and Willie Gutierrez, his brother Fred Gutierrez (Rene'), and his nephews Zachary Gutierrez (Brandy) and Brandon Gutierrez (Hannah). Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with mass to immediately to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
