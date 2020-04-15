|
Paul Jackson "Jack" Gulledge, Jr.
Montgomery - Paul Jackson "Jack" Gulledge, Jr., 76, died on April 10, 2020, after battling lung cancer. Jack grew up in Opelika, AL and later moved to Montgomery, AL. His career included working in institutional food services and Bishop Cabinet Company. Lake Martin was his favorite destination. He also enjoyed road trips, cruising and any trip to the beach. He was happiest spending time with his family, especially his 8 grandchildren. He was a member of Young Meadows Presbyterian Church where he served as a greeter and usher.
Surviving are his wife, Lynn Browder Gulledge; daughter, Jacquelyn Bishop (Price); sons Jeff Gulledge (Rosemary) and Trey Gulledge (Cheryl); grandchildren, Paul, Ann Price, Joy & Julialyn Bishop, Browder, Garrison & Mallory Gulledge and Jackson Gulledge; sister, Mary Ann Enlow (Chippy); brother-in-law, Larry Browder (Arline); sister-in-law, Kitty Cosby (Ben); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Young Meadows Presbyterian Church or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020