|
|
Paul Oates
Lake Jordan - Oates, Paul, born and raised in Prattville and currently resided on Lake Jordan, passed in peace on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was 58 years old. He was preceded in death by his father, Cooper Oates; his first wife, Vicki Oates, and sister, Pat Fisher. He is survived by his mother, Lillian Maddox; wife of 16 years, Jessica Oates; sons, Chris (Heather) Oates and Danny Oates and step-son, Aaron (Lucy) Carr; step-siblings, Maureen Crouse, Dale Maddox, Kenneth Maddox, and Rachel Benkendorf. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kendell Moore, Jasmine Carr, Jared Carr, and Cooper Oates, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Paul retired from International Paper, Prattville Mill, after 38 years of service to Union Camp Corporation and International Paper. He operated all types of heavy equipment through his career and led a Woodyard shift crew during his last five years. He enjoyed his dog and best friend, Dixie, his truck, his tractor, and his boats, as well as dancing, fishing, cooking, gardening, and gathering with family and friends. Paul and Jessica owned The Plantation House Bed and Breakfast in Prattville for ten years.
A celebration of his life will be held at Fountain City Baptist Church in Prattville on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 3:30 pm. Visitation with the family will be at 2:30 pm. The service will be officiated by Pastor Rick Moore. We understand Paul's friends may be headed to or from work; your work attire is acceptable and appreciated.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 14, 2019