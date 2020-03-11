|
Paul Whiting Copeland
Pike Road - Paul Whiting Copeland, a resident of Pike Road, died on March 9, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Friday, March 13, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation to follow in Ascension Hall. The Reverend Candice Frazer will officiate.
Paul was an attorney in Montgomery, following a career in the theatre. His passion was criminal law, both as a prosecutor and defense counsel. He loved to cook, watch murder mysteries, old movies, and cooking shows, and most of all he loved his family and the special Sunday lunches he enjoyed with them. He is survived by his wife Susan, his sons, Darden (Sarah and Kaden), Matthew, and Patrick, his siblings Harrell (Deborah), Lee (Jessica), and Anna Wheatley, his sister-in-law, Ann (Pete) Richardson, his nephews, Wesley, Robert, Hall, and Albert Copeland, Chris Bair, and his special niece, Suzanne Stanford.
The family would like to thank all their friends, neighbors, and Ascension family who have supported them in so many ways throughout these last few months. Paul would be so grateful to you all.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020