|
|
CANNON, Paula Faye, 71, resident of Birmingham, AL passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Cannon was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Dorothy Woodfin. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Larry) Lavender; three grandchildren, Matthew Fickling, Emily Fickling and Harrison Lavender; one sister, Brenda Daake; one nephew, Jason Ogletree; extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Sunday one-hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Encore Ministry, 350 Overbrook Rd., Birmingham, AL 35213 in her honor.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020