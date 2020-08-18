Paula Jean ButlerMontgomery - Paula Jean Butler, 86, a longtime resident of Montgomery and more recently, Smyrna, Georgia, died on September 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years John Butler, her parents Oscar and Lottie Johnston, a brother Roy Johnston and two sisters Janice Williams and Juanita Kociba. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and John Adams, her son Donald Butler, and a sister Frances Nichols. Paula was born in Brantley, Alabama on December 22, 1932. She dropped out of high school during the Depression to support herself but after marriage to John on Nov 1st, 1951 and raising two children, she went back to earn her GED. She and John traveled the world during his 21 years in the U.S. Air Force - living in California, France, Alabama, Georgia and Maryland until John retired in 1971, and they moved their family back to Montgomery. Paula worked for several years as a cashier with Superfoods and then as a fulfillment specialist at the Tupperware distribution center. In 1978, after the last child had graduated from Auburn University, it was time to finally slow down and enjoy retirement. Paula and John were members of Aldersgate Method Church, and after John's death in 2005, Paula bought a home in the Stoneybrooke Plantation subdivision, and became a dedicated member of the church's Senior Saints choir, visiting the elderly in assisted living facilities and nursing homes to brighten their day with uplifting songs. In 2012, she started taking care of her son who had been disabled by a stroke and a traumatic brain injury. By 2015, her health started to decline, so Paula's daughter Kathy moved them near her home in Smyrna, Georgia to help with their care.Her family and friends will miss Paula for so many things - her quick wit, smile & laughter; her love for clothes shopping and nightly suppers of cake and chocolate ice cream; but most importantly, hearing her say how much she loved you.A celebration of Life Service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Badskey, Minister of Worship from Aldersgate Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the chapel at Alabama Heritage on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.