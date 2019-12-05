|
|
Paula Roberts Barker
Cecil - Barker, Paula Roberts, 56, of Cecil, AL passed away on November 30, 2019 in Nashville, TN. She was born on November 7, 1963 in Montgomery, AL to James and Betty Roberts. Paula will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her two sons, Tyler (Abbey) Mask of Madison, AL and Chandler Barker of Montgomery, AL; granddaughters, Huntley and Blakely Mask of Madison, AL; sister-in-law, Tookie Roberts of Harrison, MI; niece, Michele (Michael) Terrell of Port Richey, FL; nephews, Jason Roberts and Daniel Roberts, both of Montgomery, AL; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Roberts, and mother, Betty Roberts, of Cecil, AL; and brother, Michael Roberts of Montgomery, AL. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodland Methodist Church in Pike Road, AL. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Walker Memory Gardens in Jasper, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Paula to Sober Living America's Nashville location at www.soberlivingamerica.org
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2019