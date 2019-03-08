|
Pearl I. Woodard
Montgomery - Mrs. Pearl I. Woodard expired March 4, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Interment in Carroll Street Cemetery, Troy, AL. She is survived by her nieces Carolyn Mitchell, Taylortown, North Carolina; and Brenda Barnes, New Orleans, Louisiana; "Aunt Pearl" was survived by a host of grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis Woodard and Ida Stitts Woodard; her siblings, Mattie, Ida, Flora, Henry and Louselle Woodard. Pearl was a native of Troy, AL. She lived and worked in Boston, MA for many years. She retired to Montgomery, AL where she resided for the past 28 years.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019