Services
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl I. Woodard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pearl I. Woodard Obituary
Pearl I. Woodard

Montgomery - Mrs. Pearl I. Woodard expired March 4, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Interment in Carroll Street Cemetery, Troy, AL. She is survived by her nieces Carolyn Mitchell, Taylortown, North Carolina; and Brenda Barnes, New Orleans, Louisiana; "Aunt Pearl" was survived by a host of grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis Woodard and Ida Stitts Woodard; her siblings, Mattie, Ida, Flora, Henry and Louselle Woodard. Pearl was a native of Troy, AL. She lived and worked in Boston, MA for many years. She retired to Montgomery, AL where she resided for the past 28 years.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now