Peggy Ann ThorntonMontgomery - Peggy Ann Thornton, 79, a lifelong resident of Montgomery, AL, died peacefully on June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Stephens Jones, her step-father, Julian A. Jones, and her father, Ben Thornton. She is survived by her sister, Judy Jones Moorhouse (Stan) and many cousins that loved her. Peggy was employed by the State of Alabama for 37 years and was a member of Capitol Heights Baptist Church. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Montgomery Humane Shelter.