Peggy Breland Crews
Montgomery - Peggy Crews passed away at home in Montgomery, Alabama, on Monday, April 13, 2020. She passed away just 3 days before her birth date of April 16, 1936. She would have been 84 years old. In that time she touched the lives of many. Her concern and compassion for others was truly a gift from God and felt in many lives. Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Crews. They have been together since their high school days at Bibb County High School, where she graduated. During their 64 years of marriage, they never failed to serve and honor each other. She attended the University of Montevallo and later moved to South Carolina to serve as a military spouse. Her first daughter, Shay, was born there. Peggy and Gerald had 3 daughters, Shay, Lisa and her youngest Lori, who is now deceased. She loved them dearly and prayed every day for their families. Peggy is also survived by her son-in-law, Rusty Garner; grandchildren, Natalie Garner, Judson garner, Eric Garner, Paige Crews and great grandchildren, Ty Sims and Rian Garner. Peggy's heart was full of joy when thinking about her parents and five siblings, whom she loved so much. They were her closest companions. She was comforted by happy memories after her mother, Lucille Breland; father, Loftin Breland; brothers, Frankie and Wallace; and sister, Phyllis passed away. She is survived by two siblings, Betty Lovelady and Gary Breland. She lives in us, and those memories we had with her, and the love she shared. Her family was big. She loved Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, and devoted her life to Him. She was a proud and loyal member of Evangel Church in Montgomery, Alabama, for 47 years and was active in her younger years in the Home Fellowship Group and the Ladies Group. Peggy Crews will lie in state at Leak Memory Chapel on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:30pm. A private family graveside will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Evangel Church- Maps Program.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020