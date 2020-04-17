|
|
Peggy D. Priest
A longtime resident of Wetumpka, AL died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in a Mobile, AL hospital. Mrs. Priest retired as a library assistant from the Montgomery County Public School System. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. First Class Hoyt L. Priest, U.S. Army (Retired); one son, Gary A. Priest; one brother, Terry Bennett; and one sister, Bobbie Jean Crowe. She is survived by one son, Greg (Michelle) Priest; one daughter-in-law, Terre Cunningham Priest; one brother, Eddie Bennett; one sister, Cathy Bellah; five grandchildren, Zack Priest, Casey Priest (Jeremy) McCord, Hunter Priest, Hudson Priest, and Michael Priest; one great-grandchild, Kayson Priest; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Greenwood-Serenity Memorial Gardens in Montgomery, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the E. A. Roberts Alzheimer's Center, 169 Mobile Infirmary Blvd, Mobile, AL 36607. Arrangements by Ascension Funeral Home, 1016 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, Alabama 36695.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020