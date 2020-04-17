Services
Ascension Funeral & Cremations
1016 Hillcrest Road
Mobile, AL 36695
(251) 634-8055
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Priest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy D. Priest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy D. Priest Obituary
Peggy D. Priest

A longtime resident of Wetumpka, AL died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in a Mobile, AL hospital. Mrs. Priest retired as a library assistant from the Montgomery County Public School System. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. First Class Hoyt L. Priest, U.S. Army (Retired); one son, Gary A. Priest; one brother, Terry Bennett; and one sister, Bobbie Jean Crowe. She is survived by one son, Greg (Michelle) Priest; one daughter-in-law, Terre Cunningham Priest; one brother, Eddie Bennett; one sister, Cathy Bellah; five grandchildren, Zack Priest, Casey Priest (Jeremy) McCord, Hunter Priest, Hudson Priest, and Michael Priest; one great-grandchild, Kayson Priest; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Greenwood-Serenity Memorial Gardens in Montgomery, AL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the E. A. Roberts Alzheimer's Center, 169 Mobile Infirmary Blvd, Mobile, AL 36607. Arrangements by Ascension Funeral Home, 1016 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, Alabama 36695.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ascension Funeral & Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -