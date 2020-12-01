1/
Peggy High Mullins
1932 - 2020
Peggy High Mullins

Montgomery - Mullins, Peggy Rebecca High, 88, lovingly known as "Mama Peggy", went to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Mama Peggy was born in Macon County, Alabama, on August 22, 1932, to Curtis and Lillian Morgan High. She graduated from Tuskegee High School. After a 20 year career at South Central Bell, she retired early to spend more time with family. During holiday seasons and family birthdays she loved to make cakes, pies, candies, and everyone's favorite dish. She also had a talent for creating beautiful floral arrangements. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Freeman Mullins, Sr.; parents; and sister, Martha High Oswalt. Mama Peggy is survived by daughter, Lynne Mullins Warren (Mike); son, Charles "Chuck" Freeman Mullins, Jr., (Julie); four grandchildren, Traci Rebecca Warren Hlaban (Ben), Michael Duane Warren, Jr., (Ashley), Adam Christopher Mullins (April), Haley Margaret Mullins Sutter (Graham); seven great grandchildren, Hannah Lynne Hlaban, Parker "Parks" James Hlaban, Caleb Samuel Warren, Lillian Faith Warren, Harrison Graham Sutter, Chapman Wells Sutter, and Charles "Charlie" Freeman Mullins. Graveside service will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens with visitation one hour prior at Leak Memory Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers from friends and family! Mama Peggy was a blessing to our family as well as others who knew and loved her. She will remain in our hearts forever.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
December 1, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
jassica golinvaux
