Peggy Jean Robinson
Millbrook - Tuesday July 22, 2020 Peggy Jean Robinson of Millbrook, AL departed this earth for her heavenly home. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Robinson, son Timothy K. Robinson, father Ollie J. Reeves, mother Clodane B. Robertson & step-father Robert E. Robertson She is survived by her brother Athen "Buddy" Reeves, Sr., niece Michelle Reeves, nephew Athen "Bubba" Reeves, Jr. (Jennifer) and great-nephews Noah and Joshua Reeves.
Funeral services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home in Millbrook on July 28,2020 at 11:00 am with visitation starting at 10:00 am. John Varner officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association
.