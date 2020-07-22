Peggy Kohn
New Orleans - Peggy L. Cohn, age 91, passed away at home in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 20, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1929, to Morris and Beatrice (Feinberg) Levy and grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. Peggy was a graduate of the University of Miami, in Florida. She was married to S. Robert (Bobby) Cohn and raised her family in Union Springs, Alabama where they operated M. Cohn & Son department store. After she and Bobby retired, they moved to Montgomery, Alabama. In 2015, Peggy moved to New Orleans, Louisiana to be near her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Temple Beth Or in Montgomery and Congregation Gates of Prayer in Metairie, Louisiana. She was also a member of Hadassah and National Council of Jewish Women. Peggy was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by her son, Stanley and his wife, Jane; her daughter, Leslie Fischman, and her husband, Nathan; her grandchildren, Martin Fischman, and his wife, Daniella; Annie Mizrahi, and her husband, Jonathan; Jeffrey Cohn, and his wife, Danielle; and, Jennifer Nierman, and her husband, Jonathan. Peggy is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Mila Fischman, Noa Mizrahi, and Carter Cohn. Graveside services will be on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Montgomery, Alabama, with burial at Eternal Rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Rabbi Scott Looper officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Beth Or, 2246 Narrow Lane Road, Montgomery, AL 36106, the New Orleans Jewish Community Center, 5342 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115, or the charity of your choice
.