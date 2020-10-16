Penolia McCord-Mattison



Montgomery - Mrs. Penolia McCord-Mattison, a resident of Montgomery passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was 83.



Mrs. McCord-Mattison was born November 24, 1936 to the late Harvey and Beatrice McCord and graduated from Dothan High School. Mrs. McCord-Mattison was in the bridal business for over 50 years.



Mrs. McCord-Mattison was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Beatrice McCord, her brothers, Brunice McCord, Wauthu McCord, Delores McCord, her sister, Rheunell Lee and her grandson, Samuel Mattison.



Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Gary Wood Mattison; her daughter, Ami R. Mattison; her sons, Jacava (Lara) Mattison and Emile (Lynn) Mattison; her brother, Maurice McCord; sister-in-law, Joyce McCord; brother-in-laws, Dennis Lee and Thomas (Jenny) Mattison; her grandchildren, Wood Mattison, Parker Mattison and EmmaLee Mattison; several nieces and nephews also survive.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Taylor Road Baptist Church on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:30 pm, with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joy to Life Foundation, Executive Park, 2350 Fairlane Drive, Suite 130, Montgomery, Al 36116.









