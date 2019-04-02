|
|
Percy Gill
- - Percy Gill was born on September 7, 1972 in Wetumpka, Alabama, and he is the son of the Late Lorenzo Gill and Idell Gill of Wetumpka. Percy attended Wetumpka High School where he was an accomplished athlete. He also served in the United States Army. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM From True Divine Baptist Church, 4601 Troy Hwy, Montgomery, Al. Burial at Hillside Memorial Gardens with Hillside Memorial & Gardens directing.
Percy gave his life to Christ at a young age and is a faithful member of Words of Life Church in Wetumpka, Alabama. Following college at the University of Alabama, viable career opportunities presented themselves in Atlanta, Georgia for several years; however, Percy returned home to Wetumpka to pursue his dreams as a businessman, real estate developer, and public servant.
Some accomplishments that he is most proud of include being a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., part of community efforts that established the renaming of the Wetumpka Recreation Center to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and helping to establish the first Boys & Girls Club in Wetumpka. Percy's was committed to helping African Americans improve their quality of life by gaining more educational and economic development opportunities.
Percy departed this life on March 28, 2019. He leaves to cherish is memory, his devoted wife, Christen Gill, one son, Joshua Gill, one daughter Porsha Murphy, his mother Idell Gill, his grandmother Pennie Rose Smith, sisters Lakerri Gill, Yanesha Mitchell, Leslie (Richard) Riffle, brothers Peondre Gill, Darrell Gill, a Special Niece Keliscia Ward. Twenty-two aunts and uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2019