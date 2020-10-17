1/
Peyton Alexander "Trey" Langford Iii
Peyton Alexander "Trey" Langford III

Autaugaville - Peyton Alexander Langford III (Trey) of Autaugaville, AL was called home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Peyton Sr. and Julia Mae Langford, his father Peyton Jr., and his stepdad Robert Harrison. He is survived by his mom Kathryn Harrison, his wife Irene, and his two daughters Jessica and Lindsey Langford. Peyton graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in Agronomy and Soils from Auburn University in 1984. After college, he came back in partnership on his grandparent's farm and after their deaths in 1992, he took over the farm and continued to row crop, grow a commercial cow/calf herd, and started an outfitter guide service where he developed lasting friendships with so many of our hunters. He married Irene Wicker in March of 1988 and had been married 32 years. He was a lifetime member of his church, a strong man in his community, and was always willing to lend a helping hand or advice to anyone. Peyton was always hard working and dedicated to giving his family the best life possible. He believed in the value of common sense, hard work, and teaching his daughters everything he knew and more. He was a loving husband, the best father, and a great friend. Visitation will be held at Ridouts in Prattville on Sunday 4-6pm, and the funeral and graveside will be held at Bethesda Baptist Church (1292 Co. Rd. 19N, Prattville) on Monday at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to Bethesda Baptist Church.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
