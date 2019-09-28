|
Phil Suttle
Montgomery - Phil was born in Wetumpka and raised in Tennessee and Montgomery. He graduated from Troy State in 1971 and later earned a Master's degree in education from the U. of Southern California—Seoul. He went to South Korea with the Peace Corps, and later spent many years in Korea serving in or working for the U.S. Army. Phil escorted several Korean babies en route to adoption in the U.S., and years after continued to hear from happy families he helped bring together. Phil later worked for the VA in Birmingham.
"Hop" loved music and was an accomplished self-taught pianist, a woodworker, and general Mr Fixit. He loved travel and drove across the U.S. several times, sometimes with his brother George, and worked seasonally in Yellowstone, Death Valley, and Grand Canyon national parks. He often dreamed of another road trip or a new place to visit. Phil devoted hours to building model rockets and ships.
Preceded in death by parents Ruth and Lloyd, brother Allen, and sister Patsy.
Survived by brothers Billy, Robert, and George.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 Sunday, Sept. 29 at New Home Baptist church in Wetumpka.
He will be missed beyond measure.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 28, 2019