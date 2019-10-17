|
Philip Curtis Head
Montgomery - Mr. Philip Curtis Head age 74, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Brookside Funeral Home with Dr. Wayne Baker and Rev. John Chapman officiating. The interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Gardens.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Lucille Head and his son Stanley Blair Head. He was the owner of Southeastern Roofing Company. He is survived by his sons Steven Blaine Head (Gwen), Scott Brandon Head, sisters Gloria Locklin (Larry), Donna Stubblefield, brother Allen Head (Gail), grandchildren Steven Garret Head, Parker Jackson Head and Philip Benton Head and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steven Garret Head, Parker Jackson Head, Philip Benton Head, Stanley E. Head, Randy Head, Ryan Stubblefield, Brad Mercer and Jordan Head. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Klinner and Vaughn Morgan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, [email protected] in his memory. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019