Philip Easter

Philip Easter went to be with the Lord peacefully on September 21, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terese, his parents Irene and Harrison Easter, brothers Larry Easter and Daren Easter and sister Jean Conner.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean, daughters Elaine Britt and Claire McCann, sons-in-law Tim Britt and Bob Coones, grandchildren Bryan (Saralyn), and Kevin Britt, Monica and Kendall McCann, brother and sister-in-law Martin and Joyce Chandler and loving and loved nieces and nephews. In his declining days, he was blessed to have loving caregivers Rose Crabb, Martha Jean Reynolds, and Mary Marshall by his side day and night. Derrick Thorn, friend and multitalented helper, was always available when needed.

Phil attended Phillips High School in Birmingham and the University of Alabama. After two years in the army, he began his career in the furniture business in Birmingham, relocating to Montgomery in 1963 and opening his business, Carriage House Interiors, in 1968. He retired in 1997.

The 'wind beneath his wings' was his wife Jean, both of them recognizing their faith as their true support. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend, putting the needs of others first and always willing to help. Strong character traits included perpetual optimism, gifted creativity, a strong work ethic, and sincere interest in others.

He will be sorely missed by his family, church family, golfing friends, poker club friends, neighbors, Interior Design clients, and many others.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Friday, September 25 at 2:00, no visitation, entrance by the main front door only. COVID safety measures are in place. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to aldersgateumc.org or Aldersgate UMC, 6610 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, Al 36116.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
