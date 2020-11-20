Phillip Carl Mitchell
Millbrook - Phillip Carl Mitchell, 67, of Millbrook, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Sara Mitchell and his cousin, William Duncan. Remaining to treasure his memory are his wife, Angie, his precious son, Rob, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Phil served the law enforcement community in Alabama for almost 30 years in his position with AGJIC/ALEA. He shared his love of gardening, guns and cooking with everyone he met. One of his greatest joys was teaching young people how to hunt, fish, and shoot. Phil Mitchell was a loving husband and father and a loyal friend.
Services for Phil will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society
.