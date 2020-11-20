1/
Phillip Carl Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Carl Mitchell

Millbrook - Phillip Carl Mitchell, 67, of Millbrook, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Sara Mitchell and his cousin, William Duncan. Remaining to treasure his memory are his wife, Angie, his precious son, Rob, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Phil served the law enforcement community in Alabama for almost 30 years in his position with AGJIC/ALEA. He shared his love of gardening, guns and cooking with everyone he met. One of his greatest joys was teaching young people how to hunt, fish, and shoot. Phil Mitchell was a loving husband and father and a loyal friend.

Services for Phil will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
02:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved