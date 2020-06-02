Phillip Ould Rawlings, Jr., M.D.
Montgomery - Phillip Ould Rawlings, Jr., MD passed away in Beaufort, South Carolina on May 16, 2020.
He was born in Montgomery, AL on May 27, 1977. Phillip is survived by his parents Phillip Ould and Gloria Derrick Rawlings of Montgomery. He was a graduate of The Montgomery Academy and Davidson College in Davidson, NC. Phillip went on to graduate from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. He completed his residency in family medicine at the University Of New Mexico School Of Medicine and practiced at Providence Hospital in Mobile, AL.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family interment will be held at the Church of the Ascension in Montgomery, AL on June 4, 2020.
Donations may be made in Phillip's memory to The Montgomery Academy at 3240 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36106 or Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Sculpture Garden at 1 Museum Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117.
Please share your thoughts and stories about Phillip by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service- One Copeland Drive, Beaufort, SC- is assisting the family with arrangements.
