1/
Phyllis Springen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Springen

Montgomery - Phyllis Jones Springen, 87, of Montrose, AL transitioned to heaven on August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Donald K. Springen; her parents, Bibb G. and Helen M. Jones; and brother, Rodney B. Jones.

Phyllis Springen was a prolific artist. After graduating from Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery she attended the University of Montevallo earning the degrees of BA and BFA. She attained her MA in Art at the University of Iowa. In addition, she spent many years at the Art Students League in New York City. Her works have been shown in numerous locations including juried entries at the Lincoln Center, and the Heckscher Museum among others in New York City, also, the Magazine Gallery in New Orleans, and in Washington D.C. She has also had exhibitions, one man shows, and juried events in Montgomery, Mobile, and Fairhope. Phyllis and her husband were in China during the Tiananmen Square Massacre, which affected many of their students. Her strongest piece was a triptych entitled "The Death of Liberty" that commemorated this event.

She is survived by her daughters, Julia S. Heljegers (Jay) of Huntington, New York and Jennifers. Dukarm of Phoenix, Arizona; by her grandchildren; James Jr., Thomas, Katherine, and Sarah Wallin, Brittany D. Hobday (Kyle), Christopher Dukarm and her precious great-granddaughter, Ellie. She is also survived by her sister, Dr. Barbara J. Manning and brother, Ralph E. Jones both of Montgomery and sister-in-law, Shirley Spangsberg of Fruita, Colorado.

A special thank you to Tina Wilkes for her many years of service. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the University of Montevallo Art Department in her memory at the address: Office of University Advancement and Alumna Affairs, UM Station 6215, Montevallo, AL 35115.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 13 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved