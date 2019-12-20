|
Pierre Dean Smith
Pell City - Pierre Dean Smith "Pete", 89, of Pell City, Alabama passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2019 at Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City, AL.
Pete was preceded in death by his loving Wife of over 64 years, Una Faye Smith of Maplesville, Alabama; his mother and father, Harry James and Zora Powers Smith.
Born on February 9th, 1930 in Marion County, Pete joined the U.S. Air Force in 1947 and retired as a Staff Sergeant with over 20 years of Honorable service. After completing his military obligations, Pete continued to serve his community by establishing the first State Farm agency to ensure the citizens throughout the Covington County areas had access to quality insurance coverage. Pete and Faye remained dedicated to building their family-owned insurance business and became nationally recognized numerous times for excellence before selling their successful agency after 20 years of operations.
Surviving family: Son, Larry Smith; his daughters, Sheila Smith; Nina Smith Schofield and her husband, Kenny; grandchildren: DeAnna Cline and her husband Jimmy; Wendelin Boyle; Lonnie Dean Smith and his wife Carly; Andrew Smith; Jason Schofield and his wife Lindsey Sanders Schofield; April Smith; Anna Fore and her husband Kyle; Sabrina Yates; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received, Saturday, December 21st, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church #2, 13078 Co Rd 16, Maplesville, AL
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church #2, 13078 Co Rd 16 Maplesville, AL 36750, with Bro. Lynn Roe officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist #2.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
You may donate on behalf of the Smith Family to the s Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.orgor leave condolences on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019