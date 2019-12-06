|
Price Chrenleigh McLemore, Jr.
Price Chrenleigh McLemore, Jr., age 75, passed away on December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Price Chrenleigh McLemore and Eleanor Streety Houghton McLemore. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ray Campbell McLemore and his sister, Mary Houghton McLemore. He is survived by his son, Price C. McLemore, III (Dinah), his daughter Mary-Aileen McLemore Conniff (Richard), five grandchildren Mary Evelyn McLemore, Price C. McLemore IV, Stephen McLemore, Camp Jernigan and Eli Jernigan, and many cousins and family.
Born in Montgomery, Price McLemore, Jr. was raised at the Oaks Plantation in Waugh, Alabama. He attended Sidney Lanier High School, Marion Military Institute, and Auburn University. After serving in the U.S. Army, Mr. McLemore became a commercial realtor and rose to the rank of Vice President for Aronov Realty. He later formed his own company, McLemore Properties. An outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed target shooting, bird hunting and boating. He was active in several community organizations and was a member of the Society of Montgomery Pioneers. He was particularly proud that as a small child he earned the nickname "Bang", and later in life his grandchildren named him "Boom Boom".
A graveside service will be held December 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Wetumpka City Cemetery at 776 Holtville Rd, Wetumpka, Alabama with The Very Reverend Andrew M. Rowell officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the home of Price and Dinah McLemore, 2430 Woodley Rd, Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Price C. McLemore Excellence in Teaching Award at The Montgomery Academy.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019