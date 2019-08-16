Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
New Harvest Church of Christ
4701 Virginia Loop Rd
Montgomery, AL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Harvest Church of Christ
4701 Virginia Loop Rd.
Montgomery, AL
Prince Ella Jones Putmon

Decatur, GA - PRINCE ELLA JONES PUTMON, age 78, passed away at her home in Decatur, Georgia on August 8, 2019. A Viewing and Funeral Service will take place Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at New Harvest Church of Christ, 4701 Virginia Loop Rd., Montgomery, Alabama 36116, with remains placed instate at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Gilmer Cemetery in Pike Road, Alabama. The oldest of 15 children, Prince Ella was born in Mathews, AL to Prince Albert and Essie Richard Jones. She graduated from Georgia Washington High School in Mt. Meigs, AL and Alabama State College. She taught elementary education in the Georgia School System for more than 36 years. She was an active member of Simpson Street Church of Christ in Atlanta for more than 57 years. Prince Ells is survived by her sons George (LeShuntaie) Putmon, Sedrick (Erica Head) and Keith Putmon and their father George Putmon; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; her siblings: Areana, Doughty, Stanford (Shirley) Jones, Ernestine Jones, Wilbert (Minnie) Jones, Patricia (Roosevelt Bradley) Eugene (Mertis) Jones, Marilyn Stamps and Richard (Shirley) Jones; sister-in-law Bertha Jones; brothers-in-law Napoleon Culver and Carlton James, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019
