Services
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
Lying in State
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church (White Hall)
Montgomery - Taylor, Mrs. Queen E., A resident of Montgomery, AL, departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM from First Baptist Church (White Hall), AL, Rev. Ben Davis, Officiating, and Rev. Courtney Meadows, Pastor. Burial will follow in Churchyard cemetery, Mrs Taylor will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 17, 2019
