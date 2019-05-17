|
|
Queen E. Taylor
Montgomery - Taylor, Mrs. Queen E., A resident of Montgomery, AL, departed this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM from First Baptist Church (White Hall), AL, Rev. Ben Davis, Officiating, and Rev. Courtney Meadows, Pastor. Burial will follow in Churchyard cemetery, Mrs Taylor will lie in state one hour prior to services, Phillips-Riley Funeral Home, Directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 17, 2019