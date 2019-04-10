|
Quentin Crommelin, Jr.
Elmore County - Quentin Claiborne Crommelin, Jr., resident of Elmore County, Alabama born October 11th, 1944 in Montgomery, Alabama died Sunday April 7th, 2019 at 5:52 pm in Montgomery, Alabama.
Quentin had a storied career as an author, attorney, soldier and U.S. Senate rules expert and top staffer. He served as the Staff Director of the Subcommittee on the Constitution on the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and as the General Counsel of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He was also a longtime aide to U.S. Senator James Allen of Alabama who led the fight against the ratification of the Panama Canal Treaty.
Quentin was a longtime friend and colleague to many in the U.S. military and intelligence community and was viewed as one of the most influential Washington D.C. insiders during the Cold War. Quentin led and participated in many legislative, political, media, intelligence and counter-intelligence strategies that had a measurable and negative impact on the Soviet Union.
Quentin's mastery of the rules of the U.S. Senate and winning political strategies were legendary and sought out by U.S. Senators and U.S. Presidents alike. A longtime foe of Communism, Quentin helped U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jesse Helms carry out many legislative and policy victories against Communism that ultimately led to the United States winning the Cold War against the Soviet Union. Quentin's work to oppose the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was recently vindicated when the United States withdrew from it.
Quentin was also the co-author of the book Soviet Military Supremacy, with David S. Sullivan that had a direct influence on the American military buildup during the Ronald Reagan Presidency.
Quentin or "the Mighty Q" or just "Q" as he was known to his friends, did not just use a pen to fight Communism. Quentin served in the U.S. Army and during the Vietnam war as an intelligence officer and saw combat with the 3rd Squadron of the 4th Cavalry Regiment of the 25th Infantry Division where he earned a bronze star with one oak leaf cluster. Quentin rose in rank and position to become a Lieutenant Colonel in the Special Forces. He enlisted in 1964 and during his career commanded an Armored Cavalry Platoon, Armored Cavalry Troop and Special Forces Company. His Medals include, but are not limited to: Senior Parachutist Badge, Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medals (2 Awards), Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.
Quentin was preceded in death by his parents Priscilla Cooper Scott Crommelin and Captain Quentin Claiborne Crommelin, Sr. and infant brother Charles Laurence de Bernière Crommelin, as well as maternal grandparents Kathleen Ann Swain Scott and Thomas Baytop Scott and paternal grandparents Katharine Gunter Crommelin and John Geraerdt Crommelin, Sr. Quentin is survived by his sister Priscilla Tyler Crommelin Ball and brother-in-law Richard Arledge Ball, Jr. and beloved niece Priscilla Cooper de Bernière Crommelin-Monnier, and nephew Charles Laurence de Bernière Crommelin-Monnier and his son Charles Ross Crommelin-Monnier.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held in the Old Oakwood Cemetery at 829 Columbus St, Montgomery, AL 36104 with a military Chaplain officiating on Thursday April 11th at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Sav-a-Life or to s.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019