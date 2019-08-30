|
|
Quintum Lionel Perdue
Montgomery - PERDUE, Quintum L., a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at True Divine Church, Virginia Loop Road, Steven D. Huntley, Pastor, with Rev. Carl Gadson officiating. Interment will be held at Eastwood Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. Perdue will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019