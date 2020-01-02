|
Radha Krishna Krothapalli, MD
Radha Krishna Krothapalli, MD, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home December 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Raghavaiah Krothapalli, and his mother, Narasamma Krothapalli. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shirley; his children, Katie of Madison, Alabama, and Peter and his wife Mallory of Pensacola, Florida; brothers, Ranga Krothapalli of Austin, Texas, and Hari Krothapalli of India and numerous nieces and nephews.
Radha graduated from Guntur Medical College in 1973 and moved to the United States in 1975. He proudly became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1984. Radha was a dedicated physician who passionately served his community for 35 years. He was also an avid University of Alabama football fan.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Boone's Chapel Baptist Church in Prattville, Alabama, with memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, the family will receive friends and family in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alabama Kidney Foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020