|
|
Ralph Albany Hawn
Prattville - Ralph Albany Hawn, 88, resident of Prattville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Brother Glenn Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing.
Mr. Hawn was preceded in death by his parents, C.B. and Maggie Hawn. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth Hawn; three sons, R. Dennis (Vicki) Hawn, R. Doug (Pandora) Hawn and R. Dustin (Wendi) Hawn; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Nathaniel, Rebecca, Sarah, Emily, Douglas and McKenzie; four great-grandchildren; extended family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Hawn honor to one's favorite charity. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Friday one-hour prior to service. www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020