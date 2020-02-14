|
Dr. Ralph Capouya
Montgomery - Ralph Eli Capouya, age 93, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020. Ralph was born November 11, 1926. Ralph is survived by his devoted wife, Frances Capouya of 64 years; children, Lynn Capouya; Eli Capouya (Lainnie) and Janice Capouya Hardoon; grandchildren, Rachel Goldinger, Joseph Hardoon, Benjamin Rhodes Capouya, and Emily Claire Capouya. Ralph was preceded in death by; mother Louna Capouya and father Eli Ralph Capouya; sisters, Pat Capouya Tourial and Rita Capouya Kimerling; son-in-law, Overton Francis Kuhn Jr. A Lanier High School graduate, Dr. Capouya went on to the University of Alabama earning his DMD and later practicing dentistry in Montgomery. Known as a lifelong supporter of the Downtown YMCA, the Dixie Lions Club and active member of Etz Ahyem-Agudath Israel Synagogue and Temple Beth Or, he was extremely active in his community. He served in the USAF Reserves earning the rank of Lt. Colonel. A visitation will occur Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Rd, Montgomery, Alabama 36109 followed by a chapel service at 1:30 PM with interment afterwards in Greenwood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Morris Capouya, Alan Berlin, Robert Penner, Larry Miller, Josh Johnson, Forrest Waters, Fred Givhan, Marc Loeb, and Lewis Loeb; honorary pallbearers; Frank Garrett, Leon Capouano, Richard Hanan, Tom D'Arcangelo, Rubin Franco and Raymond Cohen. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Capouya family. Special thanks to Josh Johnson (extraordinary caregiver) and Amedysis hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Etz Ahyem-Agudath Israel Synagogue and Temple Beth Or.
