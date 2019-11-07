Services
Prattville - HUNT, Ralph Searcy 89, of Prattville, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, from Boone's Chapel Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Phil Winningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Prattville Memorial directing. Pallbearers will be Connor Brown, Hunter Brown, Stephen Holderfield, Peter Krothapalli, Christopher Moras, and Nathaniel Wright. Honorary Pallbearers will be Boone's Chapel Baptist Church Senior Men's Sunday school class. Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Zelma, and two brothers, Willie Lee and Edward. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Doris Hollon Hunt; two sons, Collier (Jae) and Michael; four daughters, Shirley (Radha), Janet, Sherry (David), and Karen (Terry); 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; one brother, Harold (Thelma); nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He retired from the Autauga County Commission and spent his retirement enjoying the many extracurricular activities of his grandchildren. He was a proud family man who invested his time, energy, and resources into his family. We will miss his talent for telling stories, sense of humor, and quiet strength. The family will receive friends on Friday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service.

Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
